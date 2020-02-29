MILAN — A U.S. government advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to the spread of a new virus is the “final blow” to the nation’s tourism industry, the head of Italy’s hotel federation said Saturday.

Late Friday, the U.S. government issued a level three advisory — the second-highest level of warning — for the whole of Italy, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended “avoiding nonessential travel.”

Other major countries have only issued warnings about defined areas of northern Italy where most cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded. Italy currently has confirmed almost 900 cases, by far the highest figure outside Asia. There have been 21 deaths among people with the virus.