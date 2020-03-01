“Most of you know me from the sentence: ‘Even if Trump was removed, we’d still be stuck with Mike Pence,’” he told the group of journalists. “President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don’t believe in ‘science.’”

Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence, whom President Trump appointed to coordinate the government’s response to the epidemic, kicked off the sketch.

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open envisioned what would happen if the Democratic presidential candidates crashed a White House press conference on the new coronavirus.

“We’ve assembled a very experienced team of some of the best people left in government,” Bennett’s Pence reassured the group.

Former “SNL” cast member Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg emerged from the group of reporters, claiming he gained access to the press conference by coughing, which caused everyone to get out of his way.

“Doesn’t it seem like a good time to have a president who is competent and capable, even if that candidate lacks charisma or ability to connect with human beings?” Armisen’s Bloomberg inquired.

After Bloomberg took the podium, Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren emerged to badger him with questions, reminiscent of the Massachusetts senator’s inquisition at the South Carolina debate in which she repeatedly asked Bloomberg about reports that he and his company had enlisted non-disclosure agreements to keep women from speaking about his alleged inappropriate statements.

“Did you really think you were going to get away from me that easy?” McKinnon’s Warren asked Bloomberg. “I follow you around and make your life a living hell. I might be fifth in the polls, but I’m number one in your nightmares, Mike.”

The episode’s host, John Mulaney, took over from Woody Harrelson to play Vice President Joe Biden, interrupting the conversation to tout his first place finish in the South Carolina primary.

“Speaking of number one, guess who just kicked butt in South Cracker Barrel?” Mulaney’s Biden exclaimed.

“Now here’s an honest to goodness true story based loosely on fake events,” he began, before telling a rambling tale about an adventure he and Nelson Mandela embarked on in South Africa in the year “19-rickey-tickey-tabby."

“You’ve got to admit folks, universal health care doesn’t sound too crazy now, does it?” Larry David as Bernie Sanders asked the group.

Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg introduced himself as a candidate “for the next three days,” before former “SNL” cast member Rachel Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar cut-in to lay claim to the “moderate from the midwest shtick.”

“I’m from Minnesota I will cut you … in line at Target, son,” Dratch’s Klobuchar warned.

Jost’s Buttigieg, who at 38 years old is the youngest candidate in the field, was confident he’d at least beat the others at his odds of catching the virus.

“I’m the only candidate who’s not going to lose … to the coronavirus. You know you’re all in very high-risk demographics," he said.

Watch the full cold open here:





