Why is it that when comic actors take on dramatic roles, they often stand out? I wonder about this because Nick Offerman , whose comedy work includes “Parks and Recreation,” turns in a strong performance as the heavy high-tech boss in “Devs,” an eight-part thriller from “Ex Machina” guy Alex Garland that premieres Thursday on Hulu.

This column covers March 2-8.

Who else, in terms of TV? (The movies are filled with the likes of Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, Melissa McCarthy, Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman, and Will Ferrell, who made the transition.) Most notably, Bryan Cranston went from the buffoonish dad on “Malcolm in the Middle” to Walter White on “Breaking Bad.” Also, Bob Odenkirk, longtime TV comedy writer and sketch performer, became an effective dramatic lead in the “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

Jason Segel was lovably funny in “Freaks and Geeks” and, for nine seasons, in “How I Met Your Mother.” He’s currently starring in the oddly compelling puzzle drama “Dispatches from Elsewhere.”

Best known, perhaps, for his sitcom work on “Roseanne” and, now, “The Conners,” John Goodman was haunting as a Katrina survivor in the drama “Treme.” Likewise, Kelsey Grammer from “Cheers” and “Frasier” was effective as the ailing Chicago mayor in “Boss.”

Count me as one of the people who never imagined that Ray Romano of “Everybody Loves Raymond” would become a powerful dramatic presence on TV. With “Men of a Certain Age” and “Vinyl,” in particular, he brought an unexpected intensity.

Woody Harrelson (from “Cheers” to “True Detective”), Christine Baranski (from “Cybill” to “The Good Wife”), Ted Danson (from “Cheers” to “Damages”), and Katey Sagal (from “Married With Children” to “Sons of Anarchy”) are also among those who’ve shaken off categorization.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. On Tuesday, a.k.a. Super Tuesday, we’ll have the closest thing to a national primary, as 14 states (including California, with 30 percent of the day’s delegates) and one U.S. territory (American Samoa) will cast ballots. The long fight to find a Democratic presidential nominee to go up against President Trump will take a big step forward, with more than a third of the total delegates in play. There will be TV coverage all night on the cable news channels, as well as on the networks (excluding Fox and the CW).

Sonoya Mizuno in a scene from “Devs,” a Bay Area tech thriller from the writer-director Alex Garland. Raymond Liu/Raymond Liu/FX

2. There’s a lot going on in the streaming world, as new services pop up every few months. It can be confusing, and this next bit isn’t going to help. FX is now making series that will only air on Hulu, with the “FX on Hulu” label. The first FX on Hulu series is “Devs,” a Bay Area tech thriller from the writer-director of “Ex Machina,” Alex Garland. It’s about a software engineer who suspects a computing company (whose boss is played by Nick Offerman) is responsible for her boyfriend’s disappearance. Two of the eight episodes are available on Thursday, with the rest arriving one per week. Sonoya Mizuno, Zach Grenier, Jin Ha, and Alison Pill also star.

3. This one is steeped in Bostonia. “Spenser Confidential,” a new Netflix movie from director Peter Berg (“Friday Night Lights”), is rooted in the work of Robert B. Parker. It’s based on the 2013 novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” which was written by Ace Atkins based on Parker’s characters. The script was written by Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland (“Mystic River”), it filmed in Boston, and Mark Wahlberg stars as Spenser. The cast also includes Alan Arkin, Winston Duke, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Post Malone, and Marc Maron. It will be available on Friday.

4. With the 2020 presidential race at a critical stage this week, it’s time to talk about . . . Hillary Clinton? Maybe so. On Friday, Hulu is releasing a four-part documentary by Nanette Burstein about the former secretary of state, senator, and first lady, featuring Clinton being interviewed on camera. In “Hillary,” she talks about the misogyny she has encountered, about how daughter Chelsea (also interviewed) kept her parents together when Bill Clinton (also interviewed) was impeached for lying about his affair, and, as has already been reported, about Bernie Sanders and how “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.”

George Wakeman (left) and Martin Freeman in "Breeders," a British domestic comedy premiering on FX. Miya Mizuno/FX

5. A pair of good ones arrive on FX this week — the actual FX, before streaming on Hulu the next day. “Better Things,” Pamela Adlon’s warm portrait of a passionate, sardonic woman balancing motherhood with singlehood returns for season four on Thursday at 10 p.m. And “Breeders,” a British comedy about the existential and psychological stress of parenting, arrives Monday at 10 p.m. Martin Freeman of the original “The Office” and “Fargo” stars as the father at the end of his rope, and Daisy Haggard — whose wonderful six-episode Showtime series “Back to Life” is still waiting for you to binge — plays his wife and partner in crime.

6. Apple TV+ has rebooted the 1980s Steven Spielberg anthology series “Amazing Stories,” and the first five of 10 episodes premiere on Friday. The standalone episodes will include tales involving fantasy, horror, and science fiction, and the stars include Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Kerry Bishé, Edward Burns, Dylan O’Brien, and Robert Forster (in his final performance). Original showrunner Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies,” “Hannibal”) stepped down over “creative differences,” and the team of Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis (“Once Upon a Time”) took his place.

7. Amazon is delivering an eight-episode miniseries on Friday called “ZeroZeroZero,” based on the novel by Roberto Saviano. The international crime drama is a co-production with Sky Atlantic in Italy, and it’s about a boatload of cocaine and a shipping company that brokers between Mexican and Italian mobs. The stars include Andrea Riseborough, Gabriel Byrne, and Dane DeHaan, and it was filmed on location in Mexico, Italy, Senegal, Morocco, and the United States.

8. Daniel Craig, promoting his upcoming James Bond movie, hosts “Saturday Night Live” this week, with musical guest The Weeknd.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Twenties” Lena Waithe created this new comedy about three best friends in LA. BET, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” The daredevil does his high-wire walk over an active volcano in Nicaragua. ABC, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“The Most Dangerous Animal” A documentary miniseries about a man whose search for the father who abandoned him as a child leads to evidence suggesting that his father was the Zodiac Killer. FX, Friday, 10 p.m.

“Dave” Lil Dicky (a.k.a. Dave Burd) plays a suburban 20-something convinced he’s going to be an all-time great rapper in this new series. FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

REVIEWED

“Dispatches from Elsewhere” A surreal scavenger hunt in Philadelphia with Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, and André Benjamin.

“Hunters” A pulpy, morally challenging, comic-book styled drama about Nazis in America in the 1970s, starring Al Pacino.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” A woman hears people’s thoughts in the form of pop songs in this jukebox dramedy.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” An amusing ensemble comedy about the folks who run a video game.

“Tommy” Edie Falco returns in a mediocre CBS procedural about the LAPD.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.