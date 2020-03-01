A 78-year-old man with coronavirus died in a Perth hospital after returning from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan last month, marking Australia’s first fatality.
The man was initially sent to the Howard Springs facility in northern Australia after being quarantined aboard the ship and was then moved to the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth where he died Sunday morning, said Andrew Robertson, Western Australia’s chief health officer.
Elsewhere in the country, two cases emerged in recent days in Sydney and the Gold Coast after those people returned from trips to Iran.