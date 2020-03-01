The Farrellys’ commitment to depicting underrepresented groups on screen has not gone unnoticed. On Tuesday, the Ruderman Family Foundation — a leading voice in diversity inclusion efforts — will honor the pair with its sixth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award for Inclusion of People with Disabilities, presenting the honor during a star-studded ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

“We had friends with disabilities growing up," said Bobby, speaking by phone. “When you harken back to our own childhood, there were people with disabilities in it. We wanted to include them in the world we created on film.”

Growing up in Cumberland, R.I., near the Massachusetts border, directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly spent their childhood years playing with friends and neighbors, some of whom were disabled. So, naturally, when the sibling duo entered the entertainment industry, they wove disabled characters into their catalog of now-popular films.

Jay Ruderman, founder of the Newton-based foundation, said by phone that the Farrelly brothers, announced as honorees in December, were a “natural choice” for the award.

Peter Farrelly is best known for co-writing and directing “Green Book,” which won Oscars for best picture, best original screenplay (by Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie, and Nick Vallelonga), and best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) at the 2019 Academy Awards. Inspired by a true story, the film centered on the friendship that formed between a Black classical pianist (Ali) and his white chauffeur (Viggo Mortensen) during a 1962 music tour through the Jim Crow-era South. The Farrellys previously collaborated to make comedies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Three Stooges,” and “Me, Myself, and Irene."

Both brothers said they are “flattered" and surprised by the honor.

“I’m not a big awards guy, but getting this award was particularly unwarranted,” said Peter. “Really, this award isn’t even about us. It’s about bringing attention to the lack of job opportunities for disabled people.”

According to research from the Ruderman Foundation, able-bodied actors portray between 90 and 95 percent of disabled roles in top TV shows. Ruderman hopes honoring the Farrellys in Beverly Hills will inspire network higher-ups and studio executives to hire more disabled actors, editors, and producers.

“We believe a lot of stigmas and attitudes toward people are shaped through popular entertainment," said Ruderman. And the Farrelly brothers “are going to pull a lot of important industry people in.”

Past recipients of the honor include Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, actress Marlee Matlin, former Democratic US Senator Tom Harkin, autism rights activist Ari Ne’eman, and Dr. Michael Stein, currently a visiting professor at Harvard.

Founded in 2011, the Ruderman Foundation aims to create more professional opportunities for disabled people. It recently co-sponsored the 2020 Sundance Festival, partnered with the Oscars, and played a role in getting the first Oscars presenter with Down syndrome — “Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen — to the stage.

Going forward, the Farrelly brothers and the foundation are calling on Hollywood, and other industries, to do more for disabled communities.

“All you have to do as a business owner is interview people with disabilities," said Peter. “And you’ll start hiring them."

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.