The fire was in the basement when firefighters arrived and extended into the ceiling and walls, the union said.

The fire broke out at a 3 1/2 story building at 9 North Pine St. at about 5:41 a.m., Salem Ma Firefighters Local 172 said on Facebook.

Twelve families were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a residential building in Salem early Sunday morning, officials said.

Salem property records list 9 Pine Street as part of a multi-unit condominium building. It is located off Essex Street, in the city’s McIntire Historic District.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 8:30 a.m. chasing hot spots in the walls and opening up floors with chain saws, according to the Facebook post.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to the scene to help the 12 families, the agency said on Twitter.

A dispatcher for the Salem Fire Department said that no information on the fire was available.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.