A 65-year-old woman who was stabbed with her husband in their Amesbury home Saturday has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office Sunday.
An Amesbury resident, John Brittan, 27, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed the woman and her 65-year-old husband at 23 Chester St., said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for district attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.
Both were taken to the hospital when police arrived on scene at about 4:06 p.m., Kimball said in a statement. The woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital where she later died. The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where he is recovering, according to the statement.
Brittan is expected to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court, Kimball said.