A 65-year-old woman who was stabbed with her husband in their Amesbury home Saturday has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office Sunday.

An Amesbury resident, John Brittan, 27, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed the woman and her 65-year-old husband at 23 Chester St., said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for district attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.