Krysta Bertocchi, 22, was riding with her family on Corridor 12a in the area of Crescent Ledge in Randolph, N.H. While navigating a steep trail, Bertocchi was moving between 5 and 10 mph when she hit the brake, causing the machine to slide sideways and roll. The department said in a statement that Bertocchi suffered a minor injury as the machine rolled over her.

All three suffered non-life-threatening or minor injuries, and the department determined that inexperience was a factor in each case.

A Malden woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled over her on a trail in New Hampshire’s North Country on Saturday, one of at least three incidents this weekend where riders were injured in snowmobile crashes, the state’s Fish and Game Department said.

Another rider in Bertocchi’s group called 911 about 3 p.m. and rescuers from the Randolph Fire Department, Gorham EMS and a Fish and Game Conservation officer were sent to the scene. Bertocchi was taken to Androscoggincq Valley Hospital for treatment.

A Connecticut woman was seriously injured Sunday morning in Stewartstown, N.H., after her machine rolled on top of her while trying to cross over the top of a snowbank, Fish and Game said in a statement.

Hedwig Palazzolo, 55, of New Britain, was meeting up with her group of co-riders in a parking lot near L&L Riverside Inn. When she went to cross the snowbank, officials say she accidentally hit the throttle and lost control of her machine. Palazzolo was trapped underneath the machine and another rider in the group called 911 about 9:30 a.m. She was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment.

On Friday in Randolph, about 5 p.m. a woman from Rhode Island suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury when she fell off her rental snowmobile while trying avoid hitting another rider, the department said in a statement.

Jordan Abramovitz, 25, of Providence was heading west with a group on Corridor 12 near the intersection with the Pine Mountain trail. Abramovitz swerved to avoid hitting the other machine that had stopped and fell from her snowmobile. Her machine missed the other rider but struck a nearby tree and sustained significant front-end damage.

Another rider in the group called 911 and the rental company where they got the machines. The Fish and Game Department said the accident occurred near a plowed road, allowing first-responders to reach Abramovitz and carry her to a waiting ambulance.

Abramovitz was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Department officials say speed and inexperience are two major factors in this incident.