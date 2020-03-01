Police have arrest a male suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing in Amesbury that seriously injured two people on Saturday, authorities said.

A female victim was airlifted to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a male, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening,Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Amesbury Police Chief William Scholtz said in a joint statement.

The stabbing was reported on Chestnut Street around 4 p.m., officials said.