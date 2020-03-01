A 23-year-old man was killed and a young woman seriously injured in a double-shooting in Lawrence Sunday morning, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

At 3:09 a.m., Lawrence police officers responded to reports of gunfire at 90 Market St. where they found two people in a car with gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman for the office, Carrie Kimball, said in a statement.

The man, who authorities have not identified, had already died when police arrived. A 19-year-old woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then a Boston hospital with serious injuries, she said.