Multiple people were taken by ambulance to the hospital, the department said.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Center Street, Hanover fire said around 9:30 p.m. on Twitter.

Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Hanover Saturday night, Hanover fire said.

National Grid responded to the scene, Jennifer Bray, a spokeswoman for the utility company said. The pole needs to be replaced, but there were no power outages reported.

A crew is being sent to the scene to replace the pole, Bray said.

The street was closed due to the crash, Hanover fire said.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated.