Ryan Churilo, 29, of East Windsor, Conn., is facing charges for operating under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, State Police said in a statement Saturday.

The troopers were outside of their cruisers when the crash happened, and the dog, K-9 Kyber, was in the back of one of the vehicles, State Police said in a statement.

Two Massachusetts State Troopers a police dog, and two suspects escaped uninjured after an alleged drunk driver slammed into two police cruisers parked in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 in Chicopee early Saturday morning, officials said.

State Police said two troopers were investigating an alleged drug suspect in a vehicle stopped on I-91 northbound in Chicopee shortly after midnight. Churilo, who was driving a Subaru Forester northbound, lost control of his car, hit another car in the middle lane, with the car starting to roll over as it approached the two police cruisers in the breakdown lane, the statement said.

The Forester hit the left driver and passenger doors of the first cruiser, which had K-9 Kyber inside, and then rolled about 20 more feet, hitting the second cruiser in the rear and resting against it, State Police said.

The two men who had been stopped by troopers as part of the drug investigation were seated in the second cruiser and were not injured. K-9 Kyber showed signs of distress and was taken to a veterinarian, State Police said.

The dog was found to have no serious injuries.

The car hit in the middle lane kept driving and was not found, State Police said.

An empty bottle of white wine was found on the ground near the overturned Forester and another partially-consumed bottle was found inside Churilo’s car, State Police said.

Churilo is likely to be arraigned in Springfield District Court early next week, State Police said.