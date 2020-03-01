The man, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Wangnoon of Brockton, “became irate and aggressive” toward Encore security staff as he was led off the floor, and began to struggle violently when police arrived to arrest him, officials said.

Members of the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit received a report of an unruly person in the poker room of the casino around 2 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Two State Police troopers and an Everett police officer were injured while arresting two men during separate incidents overnight at the Encore Boston Harbor on Saturday, officials said.

After a trooper used a stun gun to subdue and handcuff the suspect, Wangnoon once again became “assaultive” and was tackled to the ground, according to Procopio.

Advertisement

During the incident, one of the troopers struck his head. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Another trooper sustained injuries to his back but chose to remain on duty, officials said.

Wangnoon was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. State Police also plan to add charges of assault and battery on a police officer, Procopio said.

Later around 4:20 a.m., troopers and local police were called back to the casino where two men were fighting. One of the men, 24-year-old Brian Navarro of Dorchester, continued to struggle after police arrived, and assaulted an Everett police officer, according to officials.

Navarro was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

A spokeswoman for Encore could not be reached for comment Saturday night.



