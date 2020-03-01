A 74-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a pickup truck on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Sunday morning, State Police said.
The incident occurred at about 8:15 a.m. on 134 Memorial Drive near Ames Street, according to State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch.
The victim was trapped under a parked sedan. First responders removed and transported her to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the 2019 Ford F150 truck , a 48-year-old Medford man, remained at the scene with police and was not injured.
Investigators believe the woman walked directly in front of the truck from between two parked vehicles, State Police said.
The incident remains under investigation.