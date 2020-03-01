The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. in a crucial primary that gave Black voters their first major say in the Democratic race. The early call indicates Biden will have a large enough margin to convince voters that he can be the moderate challenger to liberal front-runner Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and is the strongest candidate to defeat President Trump.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former vice president Joe Biden scored a do-or-die victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday, giving his struggling campaign a shot of momentum heading into next week’s Super Tuesday contests.

Advertisement

Polls showed South Carolina was a two-person race between Biden, who offers to “restore the soul” of the country, and Sanders, who promises a sweeping progressive overhaul.

The other major candidates, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, have struggled for support in the first Southern state to vote in the 2020 race, according to recent polls.

Biden supporters gathered at a college sports arena in downtown Columbia Saturday night for a victory party.

Margie Hammond, 68, of McBee, came to the party with a photo of Barack Obama that she had signed by the former president in Charlotte, the night before he was elected. She clutched it Saturday as she waved an American flag. She cheered when television screens showed Biden as the early projected winner.

“I already got [Obama’s] signature, now I just need Joe’s signature, before he becomes president,” she said.

“He’s the one that’s going to beat Trump and South Carolina is going to push us over the top,” said Edwin Ortiz, 53, of Lancaster County.

Big victories in the South Carolina primary propelled Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 to the Democratic nomination. About 60 percent of the state’s Democratic electorate are Black, and winning South Carolina demonstrates support from that key component of the party’s base.

Advertisement

Biden has strong backing from Black voters over his long Senate career, and particularly after serving as Obama’s vice president. Now in his third run for the presidency, Biden called South Carolina his campaign’s firewall in case he did not do well in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

But the celebration might be brief. As soon as dawn breaks Sunday, Biden will head into Super Tuesday with Sanders leading in the polls in the two biggest states — California and Texas — and Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, on the ballot for the first time and challenging Biden for moderate voters.

One Sanders campaign aide this week said even a second-place finish would be a victory for the Vermont senator, because the margin is likely to be smaller in than in 2016 and would demonstrate an improved showing among Black voters.

On the final day of stumping in the state, Sanders held a rally at Finlay Park in Columbia Friday that drew a crowd of about 1,500, where the actor, rapper, and activist Killer Mike, made a direct plea.

“I’m talking to Black people in South Carolina,” the rapper said. “If they’re telling you good enough is good enough, it ain’t good enough. If it rhymes with slow, don’t vote for it.”

Many experts and political insiders here say Sanders had the best campaign organization, with a network of staff, volunteers, and surrogates that fanned out across the state over the course of a year. Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer spent millions in South Carolina cultivating Black voters and was expected to perform well after earning solid name recognition thanks to a flood of television commercials.

Advertisement

But all that spending and stumping by opponents were apparently not enough to combat the familiarity Biden enjoys in South Carolina, thanks to his association with Obama and longtime friendships with South Carolina politicians.

Biden got a major boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of Representative Jim Clyburn, the most powerful Democrat in the state. Clyburn announced his long-anticipated decision saying, “We know Joe but more importantly, Joe knows us.”

At a campaign stop on Friday, a local official who introduced Biden joked that he has visited the state so many times that soon they will give him a driver's license and make him start paying taxes.

South Carolina’s 54 convention delegates are the biggest haul of the early-voting states. Still those four contests combine for only 155 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. On Super Tuesday, a whopping 1,357 delegates will be awarded. Sanders is leading recent polls in California, Texas, and North Carolina, the states with the most delegates up for grabs that day, and is even running neck-and-neck with Warren in her home state of Massachusetts, a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/WBZ-TV poll showed Saturday.

Bloomberg entered the race only in November as Biden was losing support in the polls as the race’s leading moderate. Bloomberg skipped the first four contests and has been campaigning and advertising heavily in the states that vote Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bloomberg was set to hold a rally Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., where Mayor Vi Lyles is one of many Black mayors to have endorsed him.

In interviews at polls in South Carolina on Saturday, many voters seemed to be second-guessing themselves, voting not for their preferred candidate, but for one they thought would fare best against Trump. This strategy seemed to give Biden an edge.

"I voted for the person that I thought can beat Trump," said Elizabeth Fryga, 73, of Columbia, referring to Biden. "I agree probably more with other people."

Jonathan Bradley, 29, of Columbia, said he cares most about creating universal health care, a key part of Sanders’ campaign. But Bradley is worried how Sanders might fare in Midwestern swing states, so he voted for Biden.

"I'm just looking for who can actually win the election," he said. "The culture here is very pro-Biden."

Others talked of connection with Biden that made him their first choice.

“I liked some of what the others said, it’s just that closeness I feel with Obama,” said Alvin Long, 83, who came to vote wearing an Obama hat and a T-shirt decorated with the faces of Obama and his wife and two daughters.

“Black and white water fountains, I’ve seen it all,” he said about growing up in South Carolina during segregation. “If Donald Trump stays in there, it’s like starting all over again.”

Advertisement

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.