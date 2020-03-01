After reading “Diversity test for elite Boston schools” (Page A1, Feb. 23), I thought of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous quote: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.” My only hope is that the ongoing effort to address the disproportionate racial representation at Boston Latin School will finally be accompanied by a new word: crisis. Indeed, in a city that has been long been a symbol of racial disparity, it is a crisis that the city’s top public school has a black enrollment of only 8 percent. It is a crisis that students attending private schools have an unfair advantage in getting into Boston Latin. It is a crisis that the test maker accused Boston schools of misusing the exam. And it is a crisis that year after year, we’ve watched this happen and nothing has changed. This can no longer be one of the city’s priorities; this must be the sole priority. Change is the only way to respond to a crisis. Let the work begin, finally.

Boston





The article “Diversity test for elite Boston schools” both saddened and angered me. After all this time, and all that we know about how our white culture (of which I am a member) has built privilege for itself, it was hard to read about all the effort that has been made to keep that privilege for the smaller white community of Boston.

I recognize that change is complicated, but when I read about the unbalanced representation from neighborhoods, and the notion that changing the status quo is “politically thorny,” and the quote that “Boston Latin is a sacred cow,” it made me think: Is that really the best Boston can do?

Mayor Walsh should be leading the charge for change, not shutting it down. I hope the Globe article gets lots of people riled up. And I hope Boston can “un-sacred” that sacred cow and get all the brightest of kids, including all those bright kids of color, into exam schools.

Carol Spitzer

Brookline





Re “Firm says Boston misuses test for exam school admission” (Page A1, Feb. 6): I am an alumnus of the Boston Latin School. I am a former teacher. I am a member of this community. I am angry.

It is outrageous to hear that a private entity is prioritizing equity and transparency for our students while our district is not. The message from the Education Records Bureau is loud and clear. The decision by the district to withhold information from students and families for years after the ERB made the district aware of its misapplication of Independent School Entrance Exam scores is a resounding abdication of duty.

At St. Peter’s, which I attended prior to BLS, it was not expected for students to take the ISEE. My family pushed for me to take the exam, prompting my school to take me out of the classes I was already in and push me a grade level higher. I received private ISEE tutoring. Both my family and school community came together to support my learning and prepare me for the difficulty of the exam and, in theory, the rigor of BLS.

However, this was not the case for all students. I expect our district to do better for our students by working with our community to make sure all students are afforded the opportunity to receive the education they deserve.

Cinique Weekes

Dorchester