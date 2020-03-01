Year built: 1891/

Square feet: 1,045

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $750

Pets: Cats only

Taxes: $9,390 (2019)

When school buildings no longer serve a role in education, the neighborhoods around them often undergo sweeping transformations. In the Lexington neighborhood where the majestic Hancock School now holds condos, the most dramatic shift may be in the home prices. A new-build across the street is on the market for $4,300,000.

Built in the early 1890s, the Hancock School now holds 18 units that underwent a 2011 down-to-the-studs renovation that included the installation of an elevator. The elevator goes to the fourth floor, home to unit 413 and the subject of this feature. The condo is down a carpeted hallway lined with the original curved wood beams — now painted a shiny eye-catching black.

Advertisement

The unit has the highly-sought-after open floor plan, encompassing the dining area and kitchen. Two skylights cast sun on the glossy hardwood floor, and a light with a drum shade hangs over the dining space. The ceiling height is roughly 9 feet. The space also offers two double-door closets and access to a half bath with a white porcelain pedestal sink.

The kitchen is galley style, with the work space shaped like a J. The left side is occupied by a long counter of white cabinets topped with light-gray granite. The sink is about mid-point, putting it opposite the gas stove and the other stainless-steel appliances, nestled between upper and lower cabinetry on the right side.

On the left and two steps down from the dining area is the condo’s conversation piece — the living room. Formed out of the turret in the Romanesque Revival building, the room features a tall ceiling, a chandelier evocative of gas-fired lighting, and a curving wall lined with seven arched windows. At 323 square feet, it’s also the largest room in the unit.

Advertisement

The smaller of the two bedrooms, found down a hallway off the kitchen/dining area, is about 130 square feet and features a windowed nook that’s perfect for a single bed and a night stand. The window is crowned with a transom-like feature. There is a single closet. The door is solid wood, as are the others throughout the unit.

The largest of the two bedrooms (221 square feet) also has the same window design. The space features two closets: one behind double doors and one with shelving that could hold linens.

Back out in the hallway, there’s a stacked laundry setup behind a bifold closet door just before the full bath. The main bath has a single vanity with a light-gray granite counter, white cabinetry, and gray ceramic tile flooring. The shower/tub combination features a white subway tile surround with a glass-tile accent.

The unit comes with central air, a deeded parking space, forced-air gas heat, and private attic storage. The building is one of many in Lexington listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Dani Fleming of MA Properties Online of Leading Edge Real Estate in Lexington is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Advertisement

Lexington, MA., 02/18/2019, The exposed beams of the hallway of the Home of the Week. It is a two bedroom condo in a converted school at 33 Forest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Lexington, MA., 02/18/2019, The kitchen of the Home of the Week. It is a two bedroom condo in a converted school at 33 Forest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Lexington, MA., 02/18/2019, The Home of the Week is a two bedroom condo in a converted school at 33 Forest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

An undated photograph of the exterior rear side of the Hancock School located at 33 Forest Street in Lexington, Massachusetts. Globe file photo

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.