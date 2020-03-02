One feels lucky to catch a performer who delivers on either end of this spectrum. But to find one who can encompass both, a musician who can shift between extroverted splendor and soulful inner radiance, is truly rare. Which is why my principal response to Ann Hallenberg’s performance on Friday night in Emmanuel Church, presented by the Boston Early Music Festival, was pure and simple gratitude.

Truly memorable concerts make their mark in different ways. Some blaze at you with their heat and light. They have come to dazzle. They find you in your seat and pin you there. Some pulse with a softer glow, the reflection of a light unseen. They draw you outward toward the sound and inward toward deeper layers of the self.

Hallenberg is a Swedish mezzo-soprano with a high-level career in Europe but she is much less familiar to American audiences. She delighted local concert-goers back in 1999 as Deianira in BEMF’s production of Cavalli’s “Ercole Amante,” and the festival’s director Kathy Fay has been trying to get her back to Boston ever since.

This time around, the mezzo arrived with the renowned Venice Baroque Orchestra. Their program began with a brief Vivaldi Sinfonia (RV 168) before Hallenberg took the stage for “Dopo l’orrore” from Handel’s “Ottone,” and her singing immediately caught the ear with its dramatic charisma and earthy depth of tone. In “Gelido in ogni vena” from Vivaldi’s “Il Farnace,” Hallenberg wedded superb vocal control with a remarkable expressiveness. And the first-half culminated with “Armatae face et anguibus,” the famously hair-raising revenge aria from Vivaldi’s “Juditha Triumphans,” in which Hallenberg dispatched the music’s coloratura acrobatics with a fluidity, an evenness across her full range, and an unforced brilliance that made these gestures of extraordinary vocal artifice feel like natural expressions of resolution and rage.

Between vocal numbers, the Venice Baroque Orchestra had its own fireworks to share, also courtesy of Vivaldi. The group’s sound is chiseled, its ensemble work impeccable. In off-the-string passages, the unusually high bounce in concertmaster Gianpiero Zanocco’s bow gave his playing a percussive energy that seemed to telegraph the entire group’s sense of vigor and zest.

In the second half of the program Hallenberg, among other feats, utterly inhabited a set of Handel arias, revealing an altogether deeper dimension of her artistry as she crystalized with extraordinary purity the music’s compassion, joy, sadness, and, ultimately, wisdom. The precision of her emotional delineation made “Vieni, o figlio” from “Ottone,” “Scherza, infida” from “Ariodante,” and “Lascia ch’io pianga” from “Rinaldo” each feel like an entire opera in miniature.

Especially in these selections, Hallenberg’s notable lack of diva pretense made the evening seem less like a virtuoso high-wire act to admire from a distance, and more like a shared encounter with these time-suspending works of art. Walking out into the night, I thought of John Berger’s description of songs as “an agreement about life. An agreement without clauses.” Performances like this resonate not just because they are beautiful but, finally, because they are true.

ANN HALLENBERG and VENICE BAROQUE ORCHESTRA

At Emmanuel Church, Feb. 28. Presented by the Boston Early Music Festival.

Jeremy Eichler