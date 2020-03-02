Heartbroken that “Schitt’s Creek” so very close to ending its hilarious and surprisingly poignant run? You’ll soon have a chance to share your TV-related grief with other fans.
Cast members from the critically-acclaimed comedy are setting off on a nationwide tour to bid the series farewell, and on June 7, the tour will touch down at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The tour will feature co-creators and stars of the show Daniel and Eugene Levy. The father and son duo will chat with the audience, screen behind-the-scenes footage, and share insights into the making of the show.
The Canadian sitcom follows the Rose family, once-wealthy moguls who find themselves unexpectedly broke and move into a ramshackle motel in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they bought as a joke at the height of their wealth. Alongside the Levys, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire star in the show.
“Schitt’s Creek” premiered the first episode of its sixth and final season on Jan. 7 on Pop TV. In October, once the show finished filming, a consignment shop in Toronto auctioned off many pieces of clothing actors wore on screen, kicking off the long goodbye to the beloved show.
Tickets for the show at Mohegan Sun go on sale March 6 and range in price from $59 to $69 on ticketmaster.com. Tickets will become available at the box office on March 7. (On Monday afternoon, a few tickets were still available for the “Schitt’s Creek” cast visit to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston July 10.)