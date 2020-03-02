Heartbroken that “Schitt’s Creek” so very close to ending its hilarious and surprisingly poignant run? You’ll soon have a chance to share your TV-related grief with other fans.

Cast members from the critically-acclaimed comedy are setting off on a nationwide tour to bid the series farewell, and on June 7, the tour will touch down at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The tour will feature co-creators and stars of the show Daniel and Eugene Levy. The father and son duo will chat with the audience, screen behind-the-scenes footage, and share insights into the making of the show.