Strengthen your financial literacy at this workshop from local music organization eXpozed.TV. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Make your menu

Learn how to price your business’s food menu based on the price of raw ingredients and packaging materials at this workshop from restaurant educator Rethink Restaurants. Tuesday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 343 Medford St., second floor, Suite 2, Somerville. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Funding retirement

Learn how to offer a retirement plan for employees at your small business at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Staples, 444 Broadway, Saugus. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Mix it up

Meet local entrepreneurs, innovators, and funders at this networking event hosted by professional programming organization District Hall Boston. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

