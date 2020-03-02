Tuesday
CLASS
Money matters
Strengthen your financial literacy at this workshop from local music organization eXpozed.TV. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
CLASS
Make your menu
Learn how to price your business’s food menu based on the price of raw ingredients and packaging materials at this workshop from restaurant educator Rethink Restaurants. Tuesday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 343 Medford St., second floor, Suite 2, Somerville. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday
WORKSHOP
Funding retirement
Learn how to offer a retirement plan for employees at your small business at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Staples, 444 Broadway, Saugus. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
NETWORKING
Mix it up
Meet local entrepreneurs, innovators, and funders at this networking event hosted by professional programming organization District Hall Boston. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
