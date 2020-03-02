Monday
BOOTCAMP
Marketing Monday
Stay up to date with the latest trends in online marketing at this event for professionals hosted by industry organization New England Direct Marketing. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Microsoft Boston MTC, 5 Wayside Rd., Burlington. $20 to $89. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP
Learn to lead
Understand how to become a better leader through optimism, resilience, and grit at this interactive seminar from Staples Spotlight. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
CLASS
Make your menu
Learn how to price your business’s food menu based on the price of raw ingredients and packaging materials at this workshop from restaurant educator Rethink Restaurants. Tuesday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 343 Medford St., 2nd floor, suite 2, Somerville. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday
NETWORKING
Mix it up
Meet local entrepreneurs, innovators, and funders at this networking event hosted by professional programming organization District Hall Boston. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
PANEL
When women speak
Hear from experts about the unique challenges women face when developing communication, public speaking, and leadership skills at this event from public speaking organization BostonSpeaks. Wednesday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., LogMeIn, 320 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Thursday
SEMINAR
The patent process
Discuss the patent application process and learn how to create a patent strategy for your business at this workshop hosted by professional organization Venture Café Cambridge. Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 1 Broadway, 5th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
WORKSHOP
Female finances
Plan your financial future and learn how to overcome obstacles that women face at this event from Staples Spotlight. Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Friday
CONFERENCE
Financial technology
Hear keynote speakers and panelists discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the financial technology industry at this student-run conference hosted by the MIT Sloan Fintech Club. Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aloft Boston Seaport District, 401-403 D St., Boston. $75 to $495. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.