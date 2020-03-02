The heads of two biotechs in Massachusetts are meeting with President Trump Monday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus outbreak as both firms work on experimental vaccines.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Cambridge-based Moderna, and Daniel Menichella, chief executive of CureVac, which has operations in Boston and Germany, were scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other federal officials working on the response to discuss the health crisis. Other pharmaceutical executives were also expected to attend.

Last Monday, Moderna became the first drug maker to submit an experimental coronavirus vaccine to be tested in clinical trials by the Maryland-based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID. The institute plans to begin testing it on 45 people this month, but Bancel told the Globe Friday that he believes it would take over a year before it could be deployed, at the earliest, if approved.