The firm, which is trying to develop precision cancer treatments that harness the body’s immune system, was originally called Akreivia, but dropped the first "i" in September 2018 because it was hard to spell and pronounce, according to company executives.

For the second time in less than two years, Waltham biotech Akrevia Therapeutics has changed its name , in conjunction with the new s that it has raised more than $100 million in additional venture capital.

On Monday, the four-year-old startup changed its name to Xilio Therapeutics (pronounced “ex-il-ee-oh”). The name is derived from the Latin term ex nihilo, which is typically used to describe something created “out of nothing.”

Rene Russo, chief executive of the firm, said the name “pays homage to our proprietary technology, which selectively unleashes the full power of highly potent immunotherapies in tumors.”

The company was launched in 2016 with $30 million in venture capital. It has now raised an additional $100.5 million. The firm plans to use the infusion of money to advance two potential medicines into clinical trials.

The financing was led by Takeda Ventures, with new investors SV Health Investors, MRL Ventures Fund, RiverVest Venture Partners, Bay City Capital, Solasta Ventures, M Ventures, and Ipsen Ventures. They joined existing investors F-Prime Capital and Atlas Venture.

“We are fortunate to have the support of investors who share our vision to deliver highly potent and effective tumor-selective cancer therapies to patients,” said Russo, who became chief executive in May after more than 20 years at other drug makers, from giants like Bristol-Myers Squibb to startups like X4 Pharmaceuticals.













