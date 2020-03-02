City Hall Plaza was the staging ground for what appeared on first glance to be an impromptu Boston Bruins tailgate on Monday. But appearances can be deceiving.

The rally for the black and gold was organized by producers for the upcoming Disney+ movie “Godmothered,” which has been filming in Boston and other nearby towns since late January, shooting in Marblehead, Charlestown, the North End, and near the Boston Public Garden.

Onlookers walked through Government Center on Monday to find pop-up tents in Bruins colors, dozens of extras wearing team gear, and banners advertising a “Cold War Classic” between the Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. “Godmothered” star Jillian Bell could be seen chatting with crew members, and a trio of news vans for fictional local TV stations were parked in the plaza.