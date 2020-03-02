Boston is about to get even more Guy Fieri. The gregarious Food Network chef will open Boston Kitchen + Bar and Chicken Guy! at 186 Tremont St. this summer, in conjunction with hospitality group Big Night (Empire, Mystique, Memoire). Fieri opened Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway in October 2019.

The new restaurants replace Big Night’s Explorateur, a full-service café, which closes Monday.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will serve burgers and wings at lunch and dinner. Fast-casual Chicken Guy! specializes in chicken tenders with 22 sauces: Fieri’s signature donkey sauce (a garlicky mayo-mustard combination), curry mayonnaise, ranchero, wasabi honey, and more. It also serves macaroni and cheese, loaded fries, pickle chips, and other artery-slicking goodies.