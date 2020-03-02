The 16 Boston performances, scheduled for March 31 to April 12, are the first leg of the comedian’s months-long tour. After the Boston run, Novak will hit Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, and London.

“In theory, it’s about [sex]," said Novak of the show in a January appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show . “But it’s very high brow. It’s literary. It’s spiritual.”

Comedian Jacqueline Novak is coming to Boston with her one-woman show, “Get On Your Knees," a live stand-up routine that explores her sexual coming-of age, her love of literature, and, well, male anatomy.

“Get On Your Knees” originally debuted in New York last summer, where its Off-Broadway run was extended four times.

The Boston performances will be held in the Nancy and Edward Roberts Studio at the Boston Center for the Art’s Calderwood Pavilion, a smaller space than Novak’s NYC venues.

“We are so excited for Boston audiences to experience this artist,” said Erica Lynn Schwartz, the general manager of the Colonial Ambassador for Theatre Group, which is presenting the performance.

Natasha Lyonne, the “Russian Doll” and “Orange Is the New Black” star, is another presenter of the 75-minute show. Written by Novak, the show is directed by John Early and produced by Mike Birbiglia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at bostontheatrescene.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.