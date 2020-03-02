HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers will hear from the public about the latest plan to possibly legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults.

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Monday on legislation supported by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Democratic leaders that would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one and a half ounces of cannabis from licensed retailers.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.