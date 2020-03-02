Many colleges and universities are relying on students to report their past or future travel itineraries via online surveys created and monitored by the schools. Based on the student's response, the schools decide whether he or she might be at risk of testing positive for coronavirus and a candidate for self-quarantine.
At Harvard, students are receiving individual recommendations based on their reported travel history and symptoms. Meanwhile, at Emmanuel College, 14 students are leaving their study abroad programs in Italy early and are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks after they arrive in the United States. Any Northeastern student or faculty returning from China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran has been asked to self-isolate for two weeks even if they are symptom-free.
Advertisement
While most high schools are just restarting after a February hiatus, most colleges and universities are on the brink of spring break. Some institutions, like University of Massachusetts Boston, have issued disclaimers about the risks of traveling to the four countries, but called it “a personal decision as to whether you travel at this time.” Others, like Harvard and the Berklee College of Music, are restricting travel to the high-risk countries. Certain students may be allowed to travel to the countries in highly exceptional circumstances, but they must apply for an appeal from the schools’ presidents.
Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.