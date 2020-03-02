Many colleges and universities are relying on students to report their past or future travel itineraries via online surveys created and monitored by the schools. Based on the student's response, the schools decide whether he or she might be at risk of testing positive for coronavirus and a candidate for self-quarantine.

At Harvard, students are receiving individual recommendations based on their reported travel history and symptoms. Meanwhile, at Emmanuel College, 14 students are leaving their study abroad programs in Italy early and are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks after they arrive in the United States. Any Northeastern student or faculty returning from China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran has been asked to self-isolate for two weeks even if they are symptom-free.