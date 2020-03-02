"This is a very unsettling time for all of us," Fleishman said. "I think the job for the adults is to support the students, even when the adults feel some anxiety."

None of the 19 students or two adult chaperones who were with them when they returned have been diagnosed with coronavirus or show any signs of the illness, Superintendent David Fleishman told reporters at Newton City Hall.

NEWTON -- A group of Newton North High School students who returned Saturday from a monthlong trip to Italy will stay home from school as a precaution while officials screen for any signs of coronavirus infection, officials said during a Monday press conference.

Julie McDonough, a Newton Public Schools spokeswoman, said the two chaperones who returned Saturday were a retired teacher and his wife.

She joined the student group around Feb. 14, and took the place of another chaperone who is a current Newton North teacher, McDonough said.

That teacher returned from Italy around that time and has been working at the school, she said. The current teacher has not shown signs of coronavirus.

The group spent three weeks in Florence and one week in Rome while touring the country and staying with exchange families, he said.

Newton North, which has a sister school relationship with Liceo Gramsci in Florence, organized the trip, according to McDonough. Students were participating in academic activities, and then also toured sites in Florence including the Piazza Duomo and the Uffizi Gallery.

After three weeks in Florence, they went to Rome for a week and visited sites such as the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Forum, McDonough said.

On Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control released an advisory recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy, and in particular, to not travel to the regions of Lombardy and Veneto “due to the high level of community transmission of virus and the presence of local quarantine procedures,” the advisory said.

McDonough said in an e-mail to the Globe Monday morning: “This was one of the study abroad trips Newton offers to students. They were not traveling in areas identified as hotspots [for coronavirus] in the country.”

Fleishman first announced the decision by city officials for students and adults on the trip to stay at home in a letter Sunday posted online and sent to parents.

The decision was made while working with state and local health officials and observing federal travel guidance about returning travelers.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city’s response is being coordinated by local officials for public health, safety, and the schools, and a special panel focused on addressing the coronavirus has been formed in Newton.

“We in Newton stand together in this period of concern,” she said.

Deborah Youngblood, the city's commissioner of health, said no decision has been made about when the students may return to school. They are asked to self-monitor their health, and look for signs of the coronavirus, including fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, she said.

If they show symptoms, they are to notify their doctor and the school nurse, she said. Those requirements do not apply to family members who live with them, she said.

Fleishman said high school officials are developing plans Monday to support students emotionally and academically. They will not be penalized for not being in school, he said, and will be able to continue their studies. The school department will continue to provide updates about the situation, he said.

He said officials have been in contact with the group who returned from Italy, and the students want to return to class. He said the schools will continue to support them.

“I was worried about students feeling ostracized by not being back in school,” he said. “I think that it is very important that we be very sensitive right now given this environment.”









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.