Anderson became CEO in 2017, and is stepping down because he fulfilled a three-year commitment with the company, Amtrak said. However, Anderson will stay and advise Flynn through the end of the year.

Flynn, who has worked in the transportation industry for four decades, will replace current Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson on April 15, Amtrak said in a statement Monday.

Amtrak said Flynn, 66, was most recently a CEO, president, and board chairman of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a company that leases aircraft for shipping and traveling, according to its website.

Flynn worked at Atlas Air for 13 years. He has also held top positions at Sea-Land Services, Inc., GeoLogistics Corp., and CSX Transportation, Amtrak said.

“Bill is the right executive to lead us into the future,” said Amtrak Board Chairman Tony Coscia. “Bill has a consistent track record of growing and improving complex transportation businesses. We are confident he will build upon the strong foundation of record-setting growth and improvement set by the Board, Richard and the entire Amtrak team.”

The company said it is on track to break even for the first time since it opened 49 years ago. Amtrak said it set records in ridership and revenue in 2019, and that it plans to put new high-speed Acela trains into service on the Northeast Corridor, which runs through eight Northeast states and Washington D.C., next year.

“Amtrak’s future is incredibly bright and I’m excited to join the team,” said Flynn in a statement. “Amtrak service is vital to millions of Americans across the nation and by improving the customer experience, driving safety, and strengthening our partnership with states and other stakeholders, we can do much more for the American people.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.