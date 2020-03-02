The state has one confirmed case of coronavirus, a college student in his 20s who had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. He is recovering well, state officials said.

“We’ve been actively planning to ensure Massachusetts is prepared to respond to a potential outbreak in the state,” Baker said at a State House news conference.

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday said the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts remains low but vowed state officials are preparing for "any and all possible scenarios.”

But public officials and health care providers are bracing for a potential surge in local patients.

Baker, state health officials give update on coronavirus

Baker didn’t say what would trigger the state to call for disruptive actions, such as school closings, to contain the spread of the virus known as Covid-19.

“We’re going to do as much scenario-planning as we possibly can,” he said. “We’ll make calls based on information as it becomes available to us in real time.”

Dr. Monica Bharel, the commissioner of public health, said there’s currently no indication that large events should be postponed or canceled.

The virus, which originated in China, has been spreading in other parts of the United States. But in Massachusetts, Bharel said, a person’s risk of getting sick is still closely tied to their travel history and the travel history of their close contacts.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy because of widespread transmission of the virus in those countries.

Baker was on a conference call Monday with governors from across the country and Vice President Mike Pence — who is heading up the federal government response to the coronavirus.

State health officials said they’re in regular contact with officials at the CDC, as well as local hospitals, schools, colleges, and boards of health.

Bharel said the state public health lab has received “the green light” to test for the virus, which should speed up testing for patients in Massachusetts. Tests will be processed within 24 hours, she said, “depending on test volume.”

“The state lab has an adequate supply of test kits form the CDC at this time,” Bharel said.

More than 600 people in Massachusetts have voluntarily quarantined themselves at home after traveling to China, according to state officials. Of them, 377 have completed the quarantine and don’t have symptoms of illness. The other 231 people are still within the 14-day quarantine period.

Baker, Bharel, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders all repeated the same advice to prevent against illness: wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when feeling ill, and clean frequently touched objects.

The same messages are set to appear on state roads and the MBTA, officials said. They directed the public to a state website for information: mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

While the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts, the risk of seasonal flu is severe. State officials urged residents to get their flu shots.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey