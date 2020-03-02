"Having risen through the ranks, it’s been a rewarding career though challenging at times,'' Finn wrote on his official Twitter account early Monday. "Now it is time to be with my family more but continuing on a part time basis in the fire service as I weigh several opportunities.'

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn is retiring after 36 years as a member of the Boston Fire Department, ending a career that saw him hold every rank including the last five years as its leader.

Cullen detailed how Finn in 2008 forgave the elderly driver who killed his sister, Marie Conley, while she worked as a school crossing guard outside the Mather School in 2010. Conley was fatally struck as she pushed a 10-year-old child to safety.

Finn, 56, was named to the top job by Mayor Martin J. Walsh during his first term. Finn repaired a shredded relationship between City Hall and the powerful firefighters union, Local 718, which had been in a long-running feud with Walsh’s predecessor, the late Thomas Menino.

With the support of Walsh, Finn also instilled in the department’s procedures and long-term planning what he hopes to be lasting attention to the issue of firefighters dying from cancers they develop because of their exposures to toxic chemicals at fire scenes.

He was also the on-scene commander in March of 2016, when workers using a blowtorch on a windy day started a Beacon Hill townhouse fire, a blaze that eventually trapped and killed Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward J. Walsh Jr. and Firefighter Michael R. Kennedy.

Finn ordered fellow firefighters to halt their rescue efforts, knowing that the lives of other firefighters would be endangered if they continued.

There was no immediate word from the Walsh administration on a successor, which generally comes from within the ranks of the department, although Menino twice went outside the city for commissioner.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.