This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Andy Posner , founder and CEO of the Capital Good Fund based in Rhode Island.

Answer: Several factors came together to inspire me to start Capital Good Fund. In 2008, I was working toward a master’s degree in environmental studies at Brown University, where I was focusing on financing mechanisms for clean energy. Of course, this was right when the entire financial system was collapsing. Not having a background in financial services, I wanted to understand why a number of banks getting into difficulty could have such a direct impact on the lives of hundreds of millions of people. My research opened my eyes to the ways in which the financial system has been a tool of oppression — practices such as redlining have shut families of color out of the benefits of homeownership, for instance.

From there, I learned about payday lenders, which in Rhode Island charge a 261 percent annual percentage rate, and how they target vulnerable and marginalized groups. Outraged, I assumed that somebody — a bank, another nonprofit — was offering affordable alternatives to these predatory products, but I was wrong. So I created Capital Good Fund with an eye toward putting a multibillion-dollar industry out of business.

Q: I read that you were influenced by the book “Banker to the Poor” by Muhammad Yunus, the “Father of Microfinance." How did it affect you?

A: When I read “Banker to the Poor,” I realized that the financial system had the potential to serve as a tool of uplift. While the economy was collapsing under the weight of predatory mortgages, Dr. Muhammad Yunus was showing me how responsible lending could empower the poor. Absent his example, I would have struggled to get past the point of outrage and move into action.

More than that, Dr. Yunus’s idea of a social business — one that charges a rate just high enough to cover its expenses, but no more — gave me the courage to start a mission-driven nonprofit that seeks to achieve scale and financial sustainability. Eleven years later, we are the only nonprofit lender in the country offering small-dollar consumer loans at scale, and we continue to innovate and change lives.

Q: How many loans has Capital Good Fund provided and in what states?

A: Capital Good Fund has lent out $10 million to more than 4,700 borrowers residing in Rhode Island (where we are headquartered), Delaware, Massachusetts, Florida, and, as of a month ago, Illinois. Our planned growth is tremendous: This year, our goal is to finance 2,400 loans for $9 million, and we expect to lend out more than $100 million between now and 2024 — the year we will cover 100 percent of our operating costs through interest income.

Q: When and why did you start offering loans to cover immigration-related fees?

A: The first loan we made in April of 2009 was to cover the cost of applying for US citizenship. I had originally heard about the need for immigration loans in the summer of 2018 when I was doing focus groups in the Hispanic community in Providence. Community members kept telling me horror stories about predatory loans for immigration expenses — loan sharks taking the borrower’s work permit as collateral, for example.

Learning this, and being the son of a Russian immigrant, I decided to create a first-of-its-kind product — what we call the Unity Loan, which ranges from $300 to $20,000 and can be used for any and all costs associated with improving one’s immigration status.

Q: What is your stance on the businesses that provide so-called payday loans in Rhode Island?

A: Payday lenders are a scourge. There is no other way to put it.

If you asked me to design a product whose purpose was to make me rich at the expense of the lower-income, I couldn’t do better than to invent the payday loan. The only way these companies make money is by trapping borrowers in debt, taking advantage of income inequality, stagnant wages, and the like.

In Rhode Island, the only state in New England that allows payday lending, we have tried for a decade to cap the interest rates at 36 percent. The reason the legislation hasn’t passed, despite broad support for it, is simple: The lead lobbyist for the industry is the former speaker of the House, Bill Murphy, who enjoys close ties with current leadership.

To be clear, the only people who oppose the legislation are the payday lenders. Nonprofits, community, and faith-based leaders, and the general public are in favor of preventing anyone from charging usurious interest rates.

Q: What are your plans for the future of Capital Good Fund?

A: After 11 years of changing lives and innovating, we are at a really exciting point in our growth trajectory. We just started lending in Illinois, which means that we are now operating in five states. Consider that at the end of 2015, we were still only in Rhode Island. That year, we financed just over $300,000, whereas in 2019, we lent out $3.1 million.

Our goal is that by 2024, 100 percent of our revenue will come from our loan portfolio, meaning that we will be able to operate independently of grants and donations. At that point, we will have an active loan portfolio of over $90 million and 60 employees in six states.

