In 2016, there was a “well-defined fight" between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, which produced turnout of about 1.2 million voters on the Democratic side, Galvin told reporters at a news conference Monday morning. The intense contest between Clinton and Barack Obama in 2008 drove Democratic turnout to about 1.3 million.

Galvin said he expects overall turnout to fall short of the historic high set in 2008, when fierce battles in both parties drove about 2 million voters to the presidential primary polls. This year, Galvin expects voters to cast about 350,000 Republican ballots.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin predicted record-high turnout on the Democratic side of Tuesday’s primary election, estimating that 1.5 million voters will cast ballots in the contest for the Democratic nomination for president.

Advertisement

“This one’s a little different. It’s been a very twisting contest in terms of who’s up and who’s down,” he said of the 2020 Democratic presidential race. “The unifying factor on the Democratic side is a concern about making sure that President Trump is not re-elected," and that focus also has driven a lot of interest from unenrolled voters in participating in the Democratic primary, he said.

Galvin said his estimate of Democratic turnout is based in part on early-voting and absentee ballot numbers. This is the first presidential primary cycle in which Massachusetts has allowed early voting, and more than 109,000 Democrats cast early ballots over the five-day period, he said. That is in addition to almost 70,000 absentee ballots cast in the Democratic race he said. Four years ago, voters cast 86,000 absentee ballots in the Democratic contest.

Good weather — highs in Boston are predicted to reach 60 degrees — local ballot measures, and several special elections for state Legislature seats are among the other factors Galvin believes will contribute to high turnout.

Advertisement

For those early voters who cast ballots supporting former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg or billionaire Tom Steyer, both of whom dropped out of the race in recent days, they’re out of luck, Galvin said.

But people who sent in absentee ballots and voted for either candidate can try to retrieve those ballots at their local polling site Tuesday morning and vote in person instead, if they are in state and able to do so, he said.

“It’s an unusual situation,” Galvin said.

Given the growing concerns about coronavirus, Galvin said his office has instructed local election officials to treat anyone who has decided to self-quarantine the same as if the voter had been admitted to the hospital. State law allows an individual who has been hospitalized within five days of an election to send a designee — who does not have to be a family member — to his or her local election office with written authorization to retrieve an absentee ballot on the voter’s behalf, and have that person return the ballot to the office before voting ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We try to be accommodating to citizen who are hopefully in good faith self-quarantined because they’re concerned about the potential to spread the coronavirus,” said Galvin. “Do I think it’s going to be a very large number? No, I don’t.”









Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.