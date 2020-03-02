Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.

On Tuesday, the presidential primary in Newton will share the spotlight with a ballot question that could decide the fate of a developer’s planned mixed-use project for Newton Upper Falls.

What is Northland?

Northland Investment Corp. wants to launch a project that would erect 14 buildings on a roughly 22-acre property at the corner of Needham and Oak streets in Newton Upper Falls.

The project would consist of 180,000 square feet of office space; 115,000 square feet of retail and community space; about 10 acres of open space; and 800 apartments, according to the developer.

What about affordable housing?

In the region including Newton, the area median income for a single person is about $80,000, or about $113,000 for a family of four, according to the city.

Included in Northland’s project would 60 apartments reserved for households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income and 60 more apartments reserved for households earning up to 80 percent of that income level.

Twenty apartments would be reserved as “middle-income housing,” according to the city, and reserved for households earning between 80 percent and 110 percent of the area median income.





Why are Newton residents voting on this project? Isn’t that the City Council’s job?

The City Council approved Northland’s project in December in a pair of 17-7 votes: one vote to approve a special permit, and the other to change the zoning so the development could be built.

Opponents of the project -- who said the development is too large and will generate too much traffic -- gathered thousands of signatures to put the project on the ballot as a voter referendum.





Why is there a vote on Tuesday? I thought it was a presidential primary.

It is! Massachusetts is among more than a dozen states holding elections on Tuesday. Newton’s City Council scheduled a special municipal election to coincide with the March 3 primary election.





What am I voting on? And how does the vote work?

When Newton voters show up to their polling places on Tuesday, they will be asked at the check-in table if they will be voting in both elections, said David Olson, Newton’s city clerk.

Voters will be checked in for each election that they would like a ballot for, complete them at the same time in the polling booth, and both ballots will go into the same ballot box.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Olson’s office.

The ballot question will be decided with a simple majority vote.





What is the ballot question?

The text of the question reads:

Shall the following measure which was passed by the City Council be approved?

A measure which changes the zoning of parcels of land located at 156 Oak Street, 275-281 Needham Street and 55 Tower Road (commonly known as the Northland Project) from Mixed Use 1 District (MUI) to Business 4 District (BU4). The zoning change would allow for the construction of the Northland Project as described in a special permit and site plan approval granted by the City Council.

Yes___

No___





So what happens if a majority of Newton voters say “yes” to the Northland question?

The project as approved by the City Council would be able to move forward.

Northland would begin demolition at the site later this year, and construction would begin in early 2021 and take a total of five years, according to a company spokeswoman.





What if voters say “no”?

That is not immediately clear, though there’s some strong disagreement on what is possible at the site.

Larry Gottesdiener, the chairman and chief executive officer of Northland, told the Globe in a statement:

“If no prevails, we will pursue other alternatives for each of the three parcels that comprise the 22.7 acre site. That is the unfortunate reality. We spent four years and millions of dollars to twice redesign this forward-looking master planned project. We attended hundreds of community meetings, thousands of one-on-one meetings, fully exhausted the City’s onerous permitting process, and won the supermajority support of the City Council - only to face an uncertain future. We will not do that again. It is just common sense.”

The Committee For Responsible Development, a ballot committee opposed to the project, said in a statement on its website there are limits on projects imposed by the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law, which allows developers to waive local zoning in order to build denser projects.

“40B is a highly regulated program with a cap on profits and size. No 40B development in the state has been as large as 600 units. The Newton Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) that reviews 40B plans for the city is very concerned about traffic and safety. In our opinion, they would be very careful not to make this development too large. For more information about this complicated program see: needhamstreet.rightsizenewton.org/40B.”

