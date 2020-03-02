“I still believe education is the American dream, and UMass is still a great place to go grab that dream by the tail,” Welch wrote in an opinion piece for the Boston Globe in 2013. “UMass does something very special for this state. It takes kids like me — kids for whom Harvard and MIT may not be an option for any number of reasons — and it gives them an outstanding education at an affordable price.”

Welch, who was the son of a railway conductor from Salem and a proud graduate of UMass-Amherst, was 84.

Jack Welch, who built General Electric into an industrial powerhouse, died Sunday night, the Boston-based company said Monday.

Welch graduated from UMass in 1957, was hired by GE in 1960, and became the company’s chief executive officer in 1981.

GE’s current chief executive officer, H. Lawrence Culp Jr., said in a statement that he is humbled to be following in Welch’s footsteps as the leader of the company.

“Today is a sad day for the entire GE family. Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century,'' Culp said in the statement. “He reshaped the face of our company and the business world. Jack was a strong and constant influence throughout my career despite never having worked directly for him.”

Culp, who is overseeing a massive transformation of GE, said that Welch remained interested in the fate of the company that was such a large part of the UMass graduate’s adult life.

“When I last saw him, what I remember most vividly was when he asked me, ‘So how exactly are you running the company?’ Jack was still in it – committed to GE’s success,” said Culp who extended his sympathies to Welch’s wife, Suzy, and family. “And to have Jack Welch ask me how I am running GE is pretty humbling.”

Culp added: “We’ll continue to honor his legacy by doing exactly what Jack would want us to do: win.”

Following his retirement from GE, Jack and his wife, Suzy Welch, co-authored the best-selling book, “Winning,” and opened a Virginia-based MBA school called the Jack Welch Management Institute. Suzy Welch is a former editor of the Harvard Business Review.

The circumstances of Welch’s passing were not immediately available.

