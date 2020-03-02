Joe Finn was the deputy chief in charge of that wind-whipped fire and he had to make the hardest decision in his life, which was to pull everybody working the fire out of the building, even though two firefighters were trapped inside.

It would be totally accurate to say that Joe Finn’s character revealed itself at any number of fires he has worked over the last 36 years, none more so than a horrible March day in the Back Bay in 2014, when the wind howled with a mournful evil, as if it had originated in hell.

Advertisement

Boston Fire Lieutenant Ed Walsh and firefighter Mike Kennedy died that day, but other firefighters lived because Joe Finn gave that order.

If Marty Walsh had any reservations about making Joe Finn the fire commissioner, they ended after he watched Finn conduct himself that terrible day, and the difficult days that followed.

But for all the competent and courageous work Joe Finn performed on the job, if I had to pick the one moment when his character revealed itself most admirably it was not at a working fire but in a courtroom in the Suffolk County Courthouse in Pemberton Square some 11 years ago.

He stood up and forgave and pled for mercy for the 86-year-old driver who struck and killed his sister, Marie Conley, a crossing guard who was run down outside the Mather School in Dorchester in 2008. Marie Conley’s last act was to save a 10-year-old boy, pushing him out of the path of the car that killed her.

Even before they buried his sister, Finn went to the home of Anis Cazeau, the elderly driver.

“I had to bring this guy some peace,” Finn told me back then. “I told him, ‘Look, you didn’t get up this morning and decide to go out and run my sister over.’ The poor guy cried the whole time.”

Advertisement

Finn learned that Cazeau, a Haitian immigrant, had raised a girl who was not his daughter and who became a Boston police dispatcher. Finn didn’t think the old man should be driving — he had suffered a stroke the year before and had struck a boy on a bicycle in Roxbury when he was 80 — but neither did he think Cazeau should go to jail.

Finn told prosecutors that his family wanted only probation for the man and that he be barred from driving, lest he hurt someone else.

While giving his family’s victim impact statement in court, rather than seek vengeance, Finn sought to prevent others from suffering as his family did, asking lawmakers to create a system that would test drivers more often and weed out impaired ones. Wary of angering elderly voters, lawmakers ignored him.

His firefighters didn’t ignore him. They followed him.

He inherited a department that had a toxic relationship with the previous administration. Tom Menino was a fine mayor, but he let his personal animosity toward Local 718, the firefighter’s union, get the better of him. Contract negotiations were poisonous. Training was lax. Morale sunk. So did public confidence. Menino appointed a chief and a fire commissioner who didn’t seem to know much about firefighting or like firefighters all that much. It was a disaster.

Advertisement

All of that changed under Finn’s leadership.

In his six years as chief of the department and commissioner, Finn dramatically increased training, from 8,000 hours a year to 30,000, not just on operational matters but on how to create a more respectful workplace. He created a state-of-the-art program to combat the incidence of cancers that are killing firefighters at alarming rates.

He replaced the department’s fleet. He began retrofitting the city’s 34 firehouses, many of which had problems with toxins, and, with the help of Mike Kennedy’s mom, Kathy Crosby-Bell, began something as basic as installing industrial-size washing machines in firehouses to remove potential carcinogens from gear.

“I feel good about where the department is right now,” Finn said. “I give the mayor a lot of credit. Marty said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ He wanted the department to get better. It was 180 degrees from the relationship with the previous administration. The relationship with 718 is a positive one, good for the city, good for the firefighters.”

Finn has been thinking about retiring for the last year. But now it’s official: He’s going. The press release will go out Monday.

There are some critics who say the BFD is too pale and too male. The truth is, Finn wanted to increase diversity, both in terms of race and gender, hiring the department’s first full-time diversity recruitment officer. But his hands, and the hands of any appointing authority, are largely tied because of Civil Service rules and laws such as veterans preference. The most recent firefighters class was 37 percent minority, up from 27 percent in 2018. He hopes his successor will continue that trend but cautions that laws limit the speed in which such demographic change can be implemented.

Advertisement

He will spend more time with his wife, Sue, and look to do some consulting in the private sector.

But it’s time to go, he said, because he’s done everything he wanted to.

“The thing I’m proudest of is getting back to basics,” said Finn, 59. “We’ve raised the department back up to where it was, and where it should be."

Not surprisingly, he added, “The toughest day on the job was Beacon Street,” where Kennedy and Walsh were killed, “making those decisions.”

Finn was a Marine, and still carries himself like one. He grew up in a family of public servants from Dorchester, and was sworn in as commissioner and chief of the department in the Neponset firehouse where his father, Paul Finn, worked on Engine 20. Among those watching that day were former commissioners Leo Stapleton, Marty Pierce, and Paul Christian, who predicted Finn would be what he became, a very good chief and commissioner.

For 36 years, Joe Finn saved lives on the job, and in the last years of his career made the job less likely to take the lives of those who do it. That’s a pretty good legacy.

Advertisement

Like his sister Marie, Joe Finn served his city well. We were lucky to have them both.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.