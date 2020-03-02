The restaurant, which opened in 2016, has a self-service ordering option. Visitors to K Restaurant encounter a three-panel illuminated menu-with-pictures and, below it, a touch screen with the words “ORDER & PAY HERE.” On our two visits, we didn’t trust our fingertips to get us what we wanted, so Leena took our orders face to face.

WHO’S IN CHARGE Ryan Park arrived here from South Korea almost 12 years ago. His wife Leena joined him a few years later. Together they own and operate K Restaurant, an inexpensive purveyor of authentic Korean food in Peabody. Ryan recently received a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University and teaches a class there in the morning before coming to work at the restaurant. Leena takes orders and handles the serving chores. Ryan’s parents can often be found in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Self-service dining is a novelty in the United States, but in South Korea it’s ubiquitous, Ryan Park told us later in a phone interview. Koreans walk into a restaurant, seat themselves, scan a barcode on the table with their phones to call up a menu, then order and pay by phone. For Park, this is just the beginning. “Cooking itself is not so easy to automate, but in the future you might have robots in the kitchen.” So his eatery could one day be automated from the front of the house to the back? “That’s my plan,” he said, laughing.

THE LOCALE K Restaurant’s easy-to-miss storefront is squeezed into a nondescript suburban strip mall. Inside, the decor is functional and spare. The fluorescent lights glinting off the polished square tabletops and shiny metal chopsticks made it clear to us why so many of the rave reviews of K Restaurant online share the same adjective: clean.

Framed posters on the walls describe Korean culinary staples. We learned that bibimbap, a rice dish, was originally a between-meals snack prepared for a king, and that the fermented vegetables of kimchi boosts one’s immune system while combating obesity. (Well, more than french fries do, no doubt.)

Advertisement

ON THE MENU Many of the dishes here are served in fiery-hot stone or clay bowls. An order of dolsot bibimbap with bulgogi beef ($15) — K Restaurant’s best-selling dish, we learned later — arrived large and loud. Leena delivered the sizzling stone bowl to us on a wooden board, the better to prevent burns. Tender barbecued beef strips were layered on sauteed vegetables with sticky white rice underneath. The dish was tasty without being terribly spicy.

Dwaeji galbee ($19) was a heaping bowl of stubby but scrumptiously sweet marinated grilled pork ribs with vegetables. Soondubu jjigae or “silky tofu stew” ($12) came in a clay pot in which the broth boiled away for several minutes as we watched, transfixed. A slowly poaching egg in the middle was a nice touch, but the large and abundant chunks of very moist tofu, a favorite in Korea, took some getting used to.

Japchae, or sweet potato noodles ($12), was another dish we hadn’t seen before. The skinny semi-transparent noodles, which we took at first to be either caramelized onion or rice noodles, were made of sweet potato. Mixed in were slices of grilled pork and stir-fried vegetables, making a delicious and colorful assemblage. “It’s something familiar and yet different enough to feel special,” said a dining companion.

Advertisement

We couldn’t resist ordering baskets of fried dumplings or gun-mandu on each visit ($5 for five, $9 for ten). The single-page laminated menu described them as stuffed with “yummy veggies.” We agreed and gobbled them up. Whether the dumplings had any obesity-combating properties we didn’t care.

K Restaurant, 100 Lynn St., Peabody, 978-595-1889, squareup.com/store/krestaurant

Coco McCabe and Doug Stewart can be reached at dcstewart@verizon.net.