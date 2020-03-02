A Lakeville woman was arrested Saturday for operating under the influence of drugs after crashing into a utility pole in Cambridge, knocking out power to nearby residents, officials said.

More than 300 people were still without power four hours after 38-year-old Ami Begin crashed into the pole at Cambridge and Prospect streets, according to Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

Begin was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs and was uninjured, Warnick said.