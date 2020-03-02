Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and we’re going to skip a morning joke in favor of a PSA: If you’re not feeling well, stay home from work. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

THE LATEST: Rhode Island now has two “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus, and a third person is being tested for the disease. Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the individuals were on the same trip to Europe in mid-February.

CLOSED: Saint Raphael Academy is closed all week, and the Achievement First Mayoral Academy schools are closed Monday and Tuesday.

You’ve probably already heard all of the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for avoiding or spreading illnesses before, but it’s worth repeating them.

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Viruses can spread by coughing or sneezing on other people or into your hands.

Stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.

Keep surfaces (especially bedside tables, surfaces in the bathroom, and toys for children) clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

The Globe has set up a page on our website for all live coronavirus updates. You can follow that here. And my colleague Felice Freyer talked to experts to answer pressing questions about the disease.

