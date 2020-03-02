For some, the proposed 5 cent per gallon increase to the gas tax isn’t enough. One amendment wants it to go up an additional 10 cents , phased in through 2024, while pairing the increases with an expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit to offset the gas price hikes for working families.

With a vote expected this week on a bill that would hike the gas tax , raise corporate minimum taxes, and increase fees on Uber and Lyft rides, lawmakers filed dozens of amendments to tinker with the law.

It seems everybody has something to say about transportation these days — including members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Another proposal would allow cities and towns to institute a local gas tax on top of the state rate, while others would undo language in the current bill that is meant to nullify the effect of the gas tax if the state joins a proposed regional climate program that could also increase gas prices.

Other amendments swung the other way, allowing a tax deduction for senior citizens to offset the 5-cent increase or one stipulating that only Suffolk and Middlesex counties would be subject to higher gas taxes than the rest of the state.

There’s also significant interest in the new fees on Uber and Lyft, which under the bill would increase from 20 cents to $1.20 on most rides, though carpool trips would remain 20 cents. Various proposals spelled out higher or lower rates, while still others moved to exempt the fees on trips for riders with disabilities or those provided in electric vehicles.

Some lawmakers called for using some of the new revenue to offset bus fares, echoing growing pressure from activists and some elected officials to make public transit cheaper or even free for riders. The current House bill does not include such provisions, though the state Senate has indicated it’s interested in exploring the idea when it takes up transportation funding.

The current bill also calls for the creation of a commission to study ideas like congestion pricing and other uses of tolling. But some amendments called for more immediate action, including a potential test of congestion pricing, using toll discounts outside rush hour, as soon as 2021. Another called for the commission to also consider ways to raise money for the roads if and when electric vehicles are widely adopted and the gas tax becomes obsolete.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and his leadership team proposed a transportation financing bill last week. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Then there’s the issue of MBTA governance. The House bill breaks with a plan from Governor Charlie Baker by recommending keeping the current MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board, whereas Baker sought a new structure that would take over in July. However, some House members filed amendments recommending new seats on the current board for municipal government, bringing it closer to Baker’s recommendation.

Another proposal from some of the chamber’s Republicans would call for the gas tax and corporate taxes to be rescinded if voters approve a likely ballot question in 2022 to raise taxes on income over $1 million.

Lawmakers are also filing amendments for a separate but related $14.5 billion bond bill, mostly by recommending other potential transportation projects the bill would authorize. For example, one amendment seeks to restore authorization for hundreds of millions of dollars to overhaul the roads near the Cape Cod bridges, which had been proposed by Baker but was removed by House leaders.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.