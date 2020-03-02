But it appears the trip took an unfortunate turn: At least two people who took part in the Saint Raphael Academy school trip to Europe -- a teenager and an adult in his 40s -- have tested positive for the coronavirus. And state health officials expect test results on Monday for an adult in her 30s who was on the same trip and works at the middle school of the Achievement First Academy in Providence.

PAWTUCKET -- The itinerary for the school trip sounds amazing: Explore small villages in northern Italy, stop at a French perfume factory, stroll down a palm-tree-lined street in Nice.

It’s easy to see why people would sign up for the trip.

The academy, a Catholic high school in Pawtucket, posted a message on its website last year announcing that because a trip to Spain scheduled for this spring was sold out, the administration was planning another international trip during February break 2020.

“The school-led, nine-day tour includes visits to the warm coastal regions of Northern Italy, Southern France and Spain,” the website said. “Travelers will visit cathedrals, museums, historical monuments, and taste local cuisine in the cities of Milan, Cinque Terre, Monaco, French Riviera, and Barcelona.”

The trip ran from Feb. 14 through Feb. 22. Health officials have said the man who tested positive for coronavirus returned to Rhode Island Feb. 22.

The trip included bus transportation to and from Logan Airport in Boston, and was chaperoned by Saint Raphael Academy faculty and staff. It was organized through EF Tours of Cambridge, which describes itself as a 50-year-old cultural exchange and educational travel company.

Achievement First sends note to parents about coronavirus

Health officials expect to get results today from the testing of an adult in her 30s who was on the school trip with the Saint Raphael Academy students and staff and works at the Achievement First Academy middle school in Providence. Officials there sent this note to parents on Sunday:

“School for tomorrow — Monday, March 2 — has been cancelled. A member of our school community here at AF Providence Middle has been exposed to the person state officials presume positive with coronavirus. Although the member of our community has not tested positive, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing all of our Achievement First Rhode Island schools on Monday March 2 and Tuesday March 3, reopening Wednesday, March 4. We are working closely with public health officials and will follow all recommendations. We will continue to encourage healthy and hygienic practices in school and take appropriate measures — including the regular cleaning of bathrooms and classrooms, and providing hand sanitizer and tissues for our classrooms. We will keep you updated. Thank you.”

