For now, local health boards are calling the shots on whether students who have traveled to high-risk coronavirus countries should self-quarantine or not. A handful of Massachusetts schools instituted the protocol after two people from a Catholic school in Rhode Island tested positive for the virus after returning home from Italy in late February.

“When the CDC guidance comes out about what the consistent standard will be, then we will be sharing that with them,” said Department of Public Health commissioner Monica Bharel alongside Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Both Baker and the DPH have been in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House as the coronavirus spreads and protocol solidifies in the United States. The State Department has issued a recommendation that organized international school trips not occur this spring, according to Marylou Sudder, the state’s Secretary of Health and Human Services.