A 22-year-old man on Friday admitted to his role in disposing of the body of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz, who was killed in Northampton in March 2018 before his remains were torched in Hatfield, according to prosecutors.

Pedro Soto-Rodriguez, of Northampton, pleaded guilty Friday in Hampshire Superior Court to charges of accessory after the fact to murder, burning personal property, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, conspiracy, improper disposition of a human body and intimidation of a witness, said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office in a statement.

Soto-Rodriguez entered his plea “in connection with his efforts to conceal and dispose of Cruz’s body, to clean evidence from the crime scene, and to intimidate a key witness from coming forward to the police,” the statement said.