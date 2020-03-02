A 22-year-old man on Friday admitted to his role in disposing of the body of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz, who was killed in Northampton in March 2018 before his remains were torched in Hatfield, according to prosecutors.
Pedro Soto-Rodriguez, of Northampton, pleaded guilty Friday in Hampshire Superior Court to charges of accessory after the fact to murder, burning personal property, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, conspiracy, improper disposition of a human body and intimidation of a witness, said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office in a statement.
Soto-Rodriguez entered his plea “in connection with his efforts to conceal and dispose of Cruz’s body, to clean evidence from the crime scene, and to intimidate a key witness from coming forward to the police,” the statement said.
Nine people including Soto-Rodriguez have been indicted on charges related to the slaying of Cruz, including Nerkin Omar Morales, 23, who’s charged with the murder, prosecutors said. Morales’s next court date is slated for May 12.
Prosecutors have alleged previously that Morales shot Cruz three times during an argument and altercation at the Meadowbrook Apartment Complex in Northampton on the morning of March 10, 2018.
Cruz’s engulfed body was later discovered in a field off Bridge Lane in Hatfield.
Judge Richard Carey on Friday sentenced Soto-Rodriguez to seven to eight years in prison.
“The sentence will begin after he finishes two unrelated sentences that he is currently serving, which is estimated to occur in 2022,” the statement said.
