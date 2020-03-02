“[T]oday we made a decision to require students and staff from Newton North who returned from Italy on Saturday, Feb. 29th, to stay home from school beginning tomorrow, March 2nd, until further notice,” Superintendent David Fleishman said in a letter to Newton parents that was also posted online . “These students and staff will return to school once we have been advised that it is appropriate.”

Newton Public School officials told community members Sunday that students and staff who recently returned from a school trip to Italy must stay home while officials monitor for coronavirus.

Fleishman said the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution,” and that the school is working with state and local health officials and observing federal travel guidance about returning travelers.

The letter did not say how many school community members were on the trip or how long they visited Italy.

On Friday, the US government issued a level three travel advisory for all of Italy, urging Americans to avoid “nonessential travel” to the country. At the time, Italy had nearly 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In the letter, Fleishman said that Newton’s emergency management team has formed a committee to keep the virus from spreading. The letter also provided tips for staying healthy.