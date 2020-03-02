A person was shot in Roxbury Sunday night and is expected to survive, Boston police said Monday.
The person was shot around 10:39 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Abbotsford Street, said Officer Kim Tavares,a department spokeswoman.
Tavares said the victim — whose age and gender were not readily available — sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
