One person was seriously injured in Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 195 in Seekonk, State Police said.
In a brief statement Monday, spokesman David Procopiosaid the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the interstate highway near Exit 1 in Seekonk around 8 p.m. Sunday.
"One occupant of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital,'' Procopio wrote.
Portions of the highway were closed for three hours while State Police did their on-scene crash investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers and State Police detectives assigned to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
State Police said they will provide an update later Monday.
