One person was seriously injured in Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 195 in Seekonk, State Police said.

In a brief statement Monday, spokesman David Procopiosaid the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the interstate highway near Exit 1 in Seekonk around 8 p.m. Sunday.

"One occupant of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital,'' Procopio wrote.