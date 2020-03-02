The 40-year-old man who first tested “presumptively positive” for the coronavirus after traveling on a school trip to Europe last month with other students and staff from Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket is still in the hospital, health officials said this morning, and is in stable condition.
The teenager who tested positive for coronavirus is at home with mild symptoms, according to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health. And the woman in her 30s, who works at the Achievement First Academy middle school in Providence but was on the trip, has been tested for the virus and is also still at home with mild symptoms, Alexander-Scott said.
Health officials are still investigating how long the teenager who tested positive for the virus had been in school after the trip.
Alexander-Scott confirmed that the Saint Raphael trip took place from Feb. 14-22. She said 38 people went on the trip. “The majority were students and there were a number of chaperones with them,” she said.
Four people have been tested for coronavirus in Rhode Island. In all, 66 people have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days since early February.
