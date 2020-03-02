“This time of year is a very busy time for Coyotes. Breeding occurs in February; and in March, Coyotes look for areas to set up their dens,” police said in a post on Facebook.

In Southborough, police issued an advisory after a resident and her dog were surrounded by four coyotes Sunday night. The resident’s husband chased the coyotes off with a broom.

With coyote breeding season in full swing, area police departments are warning residents to take precautions to keep themselves and their pets safe.

And In Peabody, police said they have received an increase in reports of coyote sightings recently, Officer Jerry Fitzgerald said. Police haven’t received any reports of coyotes harming people or animals, but coyotes can be a threat to small pets.

Fitzgerald urged residents to “use common sense,” and to avoid leaving out anything that would attract a coyote.

Fitzgerald said residents should not leave trash out in the open, and that people should not approach coyotes if they see them. Instead, residents should call the Massachusetts Environmental Police if they spot a coyote, he said.

Coyotes are also attracted to seeds that had fallen from bird feeders and fruit that had dropped from trees, according to the Massachusetts Division of Wildlife and Fisheries website. If coyotes are frequently seen around bird feeders, the feeders should be removed.

By cutting bushes and shutting off spaces such as the underside of porches and sheds, people can prevent coyotes from using areas near their home for breeding, the website says. Fences can be used to discourage the nocturnal predators, but they must be tall — coyotes can jump up to 6 feet high.

Coyotes view small dogs and cats as potential food and large dogs as competition, according to the state wildlife agency. Keeping pets leashed and supervised is essential to their safety, and pets should be fed indoors.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.