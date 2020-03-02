On Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old woman stood small and shackled before Superior Court Magistrate Richard D. Raspallo. She smiled a little at the beginning of her arraignment, but was otherwise silent.

Police found the newborn’s body on his mother’s bed in her apartment on Federal Hill on a warm day last March. A relative had called 911, and after making the discovery, investigators took the baby’s mother, Ginalys Velazquez Camara, into custody.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The baby boy had died without a name.

Her lawyer, Jeffrey Pine, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The magistrate set bail at $50,000 with surety.

Velazquez Camara had originally been charged with murder. However, in January, a grand jury indicted her on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, for the unintentional killing of another, which carries a sentence up to 30 years.





A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office declined comment on the indictment.

“It’s a complicated case,” Pine said after the arraignment. “There were a lot of issues going on.” He declined to be specific about the issues or comment on Velazquez Camara’s state of mind.

Ginalys Velazquez Camara, shown in Superior Court with her defense lawyer, Jeffrey Pine, was arraigned Monday for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her newborn baby boy in 2019. Amanda Milkovits/The Boston Globe

Velazquez Camara had given birth on her own in an apartment building on Union Avenue on March 23, and then brought the baby to the apartment she shared with a brother on Ring Street, said Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

A week later, the brother called 911, saying the baby wasn’t breathing, Lapatin said. The baby was motionless and had been dead for some time, according to an affidavit.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families hadn’t been involved with the baby before he died. The agency investigated the case afterward and said the baby died of maltreatment.

Velazquez Camara hadn’t sought medical treatment and had neglected the baby, Lapatin said, so investigators charged her with murder.

The baby didn’t have a name until after he was dead. Lapatin said the family named him Angel.

